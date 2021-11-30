Joyce E. Hauge, 84, Clear Lake

May 29, 1937 - November 22, 2021

Joyce Hauge, 84 of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home in rural Clear Lake. Service information to follow.

Joyce was born May 29, 1937 in Montevideo to Lester & Grace (Vanderhoof) Johnson. She married Mervin Hauge on November 4, 1955. She worked as a book keeper for her husband’s business, she also worked at the Big Lake newspaper, owned a quilt store ,and was a librarian at the Monticello Library before she retired. She is a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Mitch (Terri) of Edina; Marty (Sue) of Bloomington; Angie (Brad) Thomas of Becker; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.