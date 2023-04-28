Joyce Corrigan, 90, Waite Park

August 20, 1932 - April 26, 2023

attachment-Joyce Corrigan loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Joyce Corrigan, 90 of Waite Park who died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Fr. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5PM on Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to service on Monday at the church in Waite Park.

Joyce was born August 20, 1932 in Aitkin to Emil & Rose (Mailot) Erlandson. She married Leo Corrigan on July 8, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Aitkin. She was a second-grade teacher at Rice Elementary for over 30 years. Joyce was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, American Legion Post # 428 Auxiliary. Joyce like spending her time volunteering at her granddaughter’s daycare, spending time with family, going to the lake and fishing, crocheting, needle work, doing puzzles and creating artwork to hang on her walls.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Gary Buchkoski) Corrigan of St. Cloud; Daniel (Mary) of Cushing; Timothy (Rachel) of Cushing; Anita Phillips of Lewisville, TX; LuAnn (Jerry) Kockler of St. Cloud; Kevin (Tammy) of Browerville; 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leo, siblings, Buford, Delmer, Robert, Eva, Dolores, Audrey, Patricia, Glyndora, sons in law, Jim Phillips, Jack Krupa and 2 granddaughters.