Joshua Theodore William Bartlett, 19, Princeton

January 20, 2002 - June 7, 2021

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Joshua Bartlett, age 19 of Princeton, who passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2021. Deacon Mark Barder will officiate.

Joshua Theodore William Bartlett was born to Dale Lee Bartlett and Dara Anne McDermond on January 20, 2002, in St. Cloud. He grew up in the Rice and Holdingford area and graduated from Princeton High School. Josh was a gentle giant with a driven soul and calm demeanor, and he could put a smile on anyone’s face with his passion for life. He was both innocent yet complex in thinking, and he melted the hearts of everyone around him. Josh loved being outside and in nature and was a deep thinker and daring spirit. He will be remembered for the excitement he had for playing the guitar his uncle, Tim, handed down to him, his love of learning how to cook, and his bravery on a skateboard. Above all else, Josh was an amazing son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Josh will be dearly missed by his dad and his family, Dale (Christy) Bartlett and Maggie and Connor Rhodes; mom and step-dad, Dara and David McDermond; siblings, Nicole (Zach) Harren, Jacob Bartlett, Riley Bartlett (his Irish Twin), Addison McDermond, and Elijah; he was especially close to his niece, Luna Patricia Harren; aunts and uncles on his dad’s side, Kelly (Mark) Hessler, Tammy (Tom) Kilman, and Shelli (Bob) Struzyk; aunts and uncles on his mom’s side, Tim Kilman, Joy Ledoux, and Mark Pickar; step-aunts and step-uncles, Kathy McDermond, Bill McDermond, Tom McDermond, and Doug McDermond; and grandparents, Rob and Patricia Kilman and Lenora and Bob Gage.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lynn and Bill Bartlett; and great uncle, Ted Kilman.