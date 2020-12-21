Joshua J. Gohman, 37, Sartell

August 14, 1983 - December 16, 2020

A celebration of life will be at a later date for Joshua J. Gohman, age 37 of Sartell who passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Joshua was born on August 14, 1983 in St. Cloud to David Gohman and Katie Schotl. He married Kristen Hondl in Sauk Rapids on June 27, 2009. Josh worked as an assembly technician for New Flyer for the past 13 years. He loved spending time with his daughter, especially at the pool. Josh enjoyed the outdoors, campfires, his pets and listening to music. He was very generous to others with his time and was always willing to help.

Survivors include his wife, Kristen; daughter Hailey, at home; father, Dave (Tootsie) of Sauk Rapids; and sisters, Angiela (Brandon Morris) of St. Joseph and Nicole (Dustin) Morris of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his mother in 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Children’s Grief Connection (childrensgriefconnection.com)