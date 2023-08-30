Joseph P. Trunk, 89, Princeton

October 17, 1933 - August 25, 2023

Joseph P. Trunk, age 89 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 25, 2023, at the M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a prayer service at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton.

Joseph Paul Trunk was born to Ernest and Gertrude (Heath) Trunk on October 17, 1933, in Princeton. He grew up on the family farm, attended country school, and later graduated from Princeton High School in 1951. Following high school, Joe served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to Princeton. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Leider on October 4, 1958, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton. They made their home in Princeton, and Joe worked for 31 years as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Joe was fortunate to retire at the age of 55, as he and Dorothy had plans to travel. Sadly, in May of 1987, Dorothy passed away. On August 24, 1996, Joe was united in marriage to B. Kay Harter at Glendorado Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Princeton. Joe enjoyed woodworking, traveling, attending his grandchildren’s activities, and spending time at the Harter family cabin on Lake McKeown.

Joe was a lifelong member of St. Edward’s/Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, the Knights of Columbus, and the Princeton American Legion where he served his fellow veterans as the Service Officer for the Legion Honor Guard. Joe was a kind and gentle man, with a unique sense of humor. He will forever be remembered for his great love for Christ, his church, and his family.

He is survived by his wife, B. Kay of Princeton; his sons and daughters, Greg Sr. (Sherre) Trunk of St. Cloud, Phil (Kris) Trunk of Princeton, Andrea (Tom) Burns of East Bethel, Ron (Michelle) Trunk of North Branch, and Michelle (Dave) Grund of Renville; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and he is also survived by Kay’s daughter and son, Terri (Randy) Christenson of Hackensack and Bill (Kathy) Harter of Stillwater; his brother, Dave of Princeton; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Trunk of Princeton; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; an infant daughter; his siblings, Loren, Clair, Ed, Mary, Adeline, Helen, Katherine, Delores, and Bob; and Kay’s daughter, Sandy Stumne.