Jon M. Daniels, 58, Big Lake

April 16, 1965 - May 1, 2023

A Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jon M. Daniels, who passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Jon was born April 16th, 1965 in St. Cloud to Dale and Kay (Gardiner) Daniels. He graduated from Sartell High School in 1983 and went on to earn a Business Management degree at the St. Cloud Technical College. He worked for Willscot in Shakopee as a Production Supervisor for the past 9 years. JD lived most of his life in the Big Lake area. He grew up living on the water and loved spending all his time outdoors. Jon also enjoyed working on cars, re-modeling, and putzing around on projects. When he wasn’t busy with his projects, he liked to watch cowboy movies, NASCAR, and football games. Anyone who knew JD could tell you he was a stubborn man and a perfectionist, but always with his great sense of humor. He loved his family and especially his girls, Missy and Lexi.

Jon is survived by his daughters, Missy and Lexi Daniels of Big Lake; fiancé, Terri Burkhart of Big Lake; mother, Kay of St. Cloud; brother, Steve (Julia) Daniels of Rice; sister, Stacy (Todd) Bastien of St. Cloud; nieces, Courtney and Heather; nephews, Jake, godson Sam, and Max. He is preceded in death by his father, Dale on July 5, 2022.