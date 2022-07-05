Jon D. Duchene, 49, Big Lake

November 9, 1972 - July 2, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jon Duchene, 49, of Big Lake on Saturday July 9, 2022 from 1:00-4:00PM at Lions Park in Big Lake. Friends and relatives are invited to attend to share memories and refreshments as you are able. Funeral prayers will be said by Fr. Michael Kellogg at 1:00PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Jon David Duchene was born Nov 9, 1972 in Sauk Centre, MN to Bob & Carol (Beste) Duchene. He earned his angel wings on July 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with lung and kidney issues.

Jon is a 1991 graduate from Sauk Centre High School and a 1993 graduate from St. Cloud Technical College’s Carpentry program. He worked at Braun Construction for 6 years and then went to work for Dock & Lift putting docks in on Lake Minnetonka. He worked there for 16 years until he had to stop due to health reasons. Jon and his family were blessed with the amazing gift of more time when on May 3, 2015 he received a double lung transplant followed by a kidney transplant on February 23, 2016. He never took these gifts for granted, never complained, and with quiet strength and grace he worked hard every day to stay strong and present for his family in spite of his health battles.

He married the love of his life, Kelly Imdieke on September 23, 2000 in Greenwald, MN. They made their home in Big Lake, MN with their sons, Cole and Caiden.

Jon loved sports. In high school he played football, baseball and wrestled, he also played softball for a number of years. Jon shared his love of sports with his sons and was their biggest fan. Football, in particular, was a passion of Jon’s and he felt fortunate to be able to coach his kids and their teams for many years as well as volunteer on the Big Lake Youth Football Board. He enjoyed playing fantasy football in multiple leagues through the years. In addition to sports, he loved spending as much time with his family as possible doing outdoor activities including hunting, ice fishing, and camping.

Jon will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him but most especially by his wife Kelly (Imdieke) Duchene and sons Cole & Caiden Duchene of Big Lake; his parents Bob & Carol Duchene of Sauk Centre; siblings Lisa Duchene (Mike Joens) of Zimmerman, Scott (Nikki) Duchene of Sauk Centre, Nicole Duchene of Melrose, Jeff (Aimee) Duchene of New York Mills & Amanda (Nolan) Kohlrusch of Elk River; in laws Roger & Deb Imdieke of Greenwald, Chad (Abby) Imdieke of St. Cloud, Doug (Hannah) Imdieke of Big Lake, Cody (Kaitlyn) Imdieke of St. Cloud; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.