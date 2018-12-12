Jolly Trolley Mobile Food Drive Makes Third Stop in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD-- The Jolly Trolley is making its third stop on Wednesday night.

Representatives from Townsquare Media, St. Cloud Metro Bus, and Royal Tire will be collecting cash and food donations in the Metro Bus collection vehicle at Lunds & Byerly’s in St. Cloud from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

The donations will benefit the St. Cloud Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the Promise Neighborhood.

Since 2011, the Jolly Trolley food drive, formerly known as Fill the Flyer, has collected over 20,000 pounds of food and almost $12,300.