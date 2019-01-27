Johnnies Topple Pipers, Break School Record

The No. 13 St. John’s University basketball team won their second straight against Hamline University on Saturday.

The two teams stayed neck-and-neck in through the first half. At the break, the Johnnies had a 32-31 advantage. They blew the game wide open in the second half. By the end of the third quarter, SJU had stormed out to a 60-42 lead. In the final period, they kept their foot on the gas and took the win, 74-62.

Zach Hanson led the team with a career-high 21. Colton Codute scored a career-high 16 points and Jubie Alade added 14. David Stokman broke the school record for career three-pointers, previously 232, and is now ranked 10th on SJU's all-time scoring list with 1,324 career points.

The Johnnies improve to 15-3 and 11-2 MIAC. They will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on Bethel University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

