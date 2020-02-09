Johnnies Top Auggies for 21st Consecutive Win
The no.2 St. John's University basketball team won their 21st straight game against Augsburg University in Minneapolis on Saturday.
The Johnnies outscored the Auggies 33-28 in the opening half. In the second frame, Augsburg tied the game up at 36, but SJU was on fire, putting up 42 points to win it 75-64.
Zach Hanson led the team with a career-high 29 points and six rebounds. Jubie Alade added 24 points and four rebounds.
The Johnnies improve to 21-1 and 17-0 MIAC. They will travel to St. Paul on Wednesday to face Macalester College at 7:00 p.m.