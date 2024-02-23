Johnnies, Bennies Bounced in MIAC Tourney

The St. John's Basketball was upset 83-80 by Hamline in the MIAC tournament semifinals Thursday night in Collegeville. The game was tight throughout and Hamline earned their 2nd win over the Johnnies this season.

Blake Berg led St. John's with 28 points and Ryan Thissen added 19 points. The Johnnies are 20-6. St. John's still has hopes to make the NCAA Division III tournament as an at-large team. The pairings will be announced Sunday.

St. Ben's lost 68-45 at top seeded Gustavus Thursday night in the MIAC tournament semifinals. Lydia Hay led the Bennies with 15 points and Carla Meyer added 13 points. St. Ben's season ends with a 15-11 record.