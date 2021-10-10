Johnnies Rout Augsburg, Wild Drop Final Preseason Game

The St. John’s University football team dominated in their homecoming matchup against Augsburg, and the NDSU Bison football team and Granite City Lumberjacks earned big wins as well while the Minnesota Wild dropped their final preseason game on Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Johnnies routed the Auggies 50-0 at Clemens Stadium. Aaron Syverson completed 15 of 32 for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Henry Trost also had a big day for St. John's with 11 carries for 107 yards and four touchdowns. The Johnnies improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 MIAC. They return on Saturday to host 3-2 St. Olaf at 1:00 p.m.

- The Bison also stayed undefeated with a 34-20 win over Northern Iowa. Quincy Patterson II completed 11 of 21 for 182 yards and two touchdowns and added 12 carries for 60 yards and two more touchdowns for NDSU. The Bison improve to 5-0 and will travel to Illinois State on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lumberjacks shut out the New Ulm Steel 6-0 on the road. Nick Stevens led the way for Granite City, scoring three of the team's goals. Xander Roberts made a perfect 17 saves. The Lumberjacks improve to 7-1 and will return home to host the Minnesota Loons on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

- The Wild fell to the Blackhawks 5-1 to close out exhibition. Ryan Hartman scored the lone goal for Minnesota. Kaapo Kähkönen made 32 saves and allowed five goals. The Wild completed the preseason with a 3-3 record. They will open the regular season on the road against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Pre-game coverage starts at 8:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings will have their first NFC North matchup of the season when the Detroit Lions come to town on Sunday. Minnesota is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium while the 0-4 Lions are looking for their first victory. Missing or limited running backs could affect the outcome of the game with Vikings’ Dalvin Cook as well as Detroit’s D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams listed as questionable. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

