Johnathan “John” M. D. O’Neill, 31, St. Cloud

November 8, 1988 - September 2, 2020

Celebration of Life for will be 1-4 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at City Hope Church in St. Cloud for Johnathan O’Neill who passed away on Wednesday, September 2 in St. Joseph. Pastors Carol and Geary Smith will officiate. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, September 9 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids

Johnathan “John” M. D. O’Neill was born on November 8, 1988 in St. Paul to Michael “Jeff” O’Neill and Lonnieta “Lonnie” Swonger. He grew up in Cottage Grove and has lived in St. Cloud area the last 20 years, recently moved to Chaska to live with his brother, James “Jimmy”. John graduated from the Honors Program with Teen Challenge in 2010 receiving his GED. He worked in quality control for Master Mark in Paynesville for a few years and was a member of City Hope Church in St. Cloud. John was the life of the party, always dancing and having a good time. He was always found laughing or having a smile on his face. John enjoyed being outdoors, camping, BBQs with his family, listening to music, and taking road trips. He wore his heart on his sleeve and was always loyal to his friends and family.

John is survived by his father, Jeff of St. Paul; mother, Lonnie of St. Cloud; siblings, Jimmy Lawler of Chaska, Rita O’Neill of Eagan, Teri O’Neill of St. Cloud, and Delaney Smits of New York City, NY; step children, Ben and Maddie; nephews, James and Dakota Lawler; niece, Addi Hoppe; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Rita O’Neill; maternal grandparents, Buster Swonger and Judy Peterson; uncle, Marlin O'Neill, and cousins, Jamey Newport, Rowan Serrano, and Andrew Butwinick.