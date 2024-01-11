Johnathan D. Gillette, 35, Milaca

July 31, 1988 - January 9, 2024

attachment-Johnathan Gillette loading...

Johnathan D. Gillette, age 35 of Milaca, MN, passed away on January 9, 2024, at his parents’ home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jonathon Bjorke will officiate. Burial will be in Green Lake Cemetery in rural Princeton.

Johnathan David was born to David and Karen (Siwek) Gillette on July 31, 1988, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School. He married Myriah Kummet on January 5, 2018. Johnathan worked as machine operator for Shafer Contracting since 2015 and thoroughly enjoyed his job, making many friends, some of whom were his groomsmen. He enjoyed deer hunting and processing venison with his mom, cooking for family, camping, working on cars and trucks, fishing, and especially enjoyed the annual “dad and friends” ice fishing trip. Johnathan was a collector of guns, dragon statues, and dinosaur fossils. He particularly enjoyed watching Walking Dead with Myriah, so much so that they named one of their sons after one of the characters. Johnathan will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Johnathan is survived by his wife, Myriah; children, Calena Gillette, Daryl Gillette, and Earl Gillette; parents, David and Karen; siblings, Pamela (David) Carlson, Trista Lechner, and Joseph Gillette; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Gillette; uncle, Donnie Brooks; and cousins, Kyle Nelson and Bobby Gillette.