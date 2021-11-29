John W. Nordquist, 73, Foley

March 16, 1948 – November 23, 2021

John William Nordquist, age 73, Foley, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday November 23, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley, Foley, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

John was born March 16, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN to Merle W. and Marian G. (Bentz) Nordquist. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1966. John furthered his education after high school and received an Associate’s Degree in Respiratory Therapy. John was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital as a respiratory therapist. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. John was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman and loved his Labs.

Survivors include his brother, Robert G. Nordquist of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Lynne (Peter) Finneman of Sartell, MN; Lois (Kevin) Feneis of Sartell, MN; and Kim (Jim) Fahnhorst of Minnetonka, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, David and Richard “Dick” Nordquist, and sister-in-law, Sandra Nordquist.