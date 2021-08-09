John R. Jacobson, 90, Richmond

January 25, 1931 - August 7, 2021

A visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN, for John R. Jacobson, age 90, who died at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Church of Our Lady Cemetery, Manannah, MN.

John was born in Turner, MT to Oluf and Gertrude (Gazin) Jacobson. He was in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and was a Korean War Veteran.

He owned and operated Jacobson House Moving for 50 years before his retirement. John enjoyed woodworking, camping, and traveling. He was a member of the Richmond Legion.

Survivors include his son, Robert “Bob” (Sonnie); their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; good friend Etta Spohn; her children and grandchildren; brother, Gordon (Rosie) and sister, Liz (Jerry) Alben.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jerry and nephew, Gary.