John R. Childs, 81, St. Cloud

June 30, 1942 - October 11, 2023

John R. Childs, age 81, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

In celebration of John's life, a visitation will be held to pay respects and share cherished memories, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Benson Funeral Home, 1111 25th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN 56301. The funeral services will take place at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church, 90 Riverside Dr SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304 with an additional visitation to precede the services from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

John was born on June 30, 1942 to John and Genevieve (Coffin) Childs in Eau Claire, WI and was always immensely proud of his Wisconsin heritage. In fact, he never failed to don his coy smirk and remind challengers that the Green Bay Packers had four Super Bowl wins to the Vikings zero! After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, John embarked on a remarkable 38-year career at Bremer Bank, where he forged deep and lasting friendships, including the most profound of all – the one with his beloved wife, Annie. A man of quick wit and humor, John found his perfect match in Annie, whom he married on the 3rd of September, 1983. Together in all of their adventures, they shared countless moments of laughter, making each day an extraordinary journey brimming with joy.

After retiring from Bremer as a Senior VP in 2006, John spent his time watching a wide variety of sports, hosting parties and gatherings for his many adored family and friends, traveling to the cabin, playing rounds of golf, monitoring weather patterns and the stock market daily, trying his luck at the casino, maintaining his meticulously manicured lawn, or vacationing to Marco Island and Las Vegas. Although he had varied interests and hobbies, John was a man of routine, not a risk-taker by nature, and his worrying was evident in his well-worn fingernails. And, while those nails were the source of much amusement and many jokes, they were also a testament to his propensity for careful planning and attention to detail. But make no mistake, John relished a good laugh and was notorious for his scheming on pranks and goofy costumes. This was especially evident each year around Halloween, when he and Annie donned some very memorable looks to the delight of many!

The beautiful thing about John is while he may no longer be with us in person, he has left an indelible legacy of love, laughter, and enduring family bonds. He will forever warm our souls and live on in our hearts, reminding us to find humor in pranks, joy in family and friends, perfection in a plain hamburger and caffeine-free Diet Coke, and the courage to explore, even if it may seem a little scary.

John is survived by his cherished wife, Annie, his two sons, Mark (Amy) of St. Cloud and Mike (Laurie) of Brainerd, daughter Kris (Shawn) of St. Cloud, his brothers Bill (Bev) and Don (Jennie) of Eau Claire, grandchildren Brittany (Austin) Haugen, Hanna Childs, Nate Childs, Zach Sigler, Jordan Childs, James Skaj, and Kailiee Sigler, sister-in-law Donna Noyes, brother-in-law Richard (Kathy) Gomer, special cousin Susan Hartzel, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who will carry forward his memory. He is rejoined in heaven with his parents, beloved sister Judi Lund, great granddaughter Teagen Haugen, and brother-in-law Larry Noyes. Rest in peace, Johnnie-o. You shall be sorely missed, yet forever remembered.