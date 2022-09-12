John R. Barr, 71, Becker

November 22, 1950 - September 8, 2022

Celebration of Life and time of sharing will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for John R. Barr, 71 who passed away on Thursday at his home in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and burial will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery at a later date.

John was born November 22, 1950 in St. Paul to Clarence and Ilamae (Jerue) Barr. He graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1989 and was employed by Sherburne County Mental Health Services as a Social Worker from 1992 until his retirement in 2013. John was united in marriage to Judy Benson on April 16, 1993 and they enjoyed 29 years of marriage together. He liked to spend his time golfing, riding motorcycles, going to hockey games and concerts. John had a group of life long friends, was a great mentor to the younger generation and had a good sense of humor. He was a kind, intelligent, loving and caring man who loved his wife, Judy and dog, Mickey very much.

John is survived by step-children, Craig (Sarah) Sherwood of Sauk Rapids and Tammy (Patrick) Leonard of Pompano Beach, FL; step-grandchildren, Henry, Lydia, Ezra, Zachary, Samantha; great-grandchildren, Edward III “Tre”, Elijah; sister, Mary Lou. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judy on December 9, 2021.