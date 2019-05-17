John Paul Roering, 67, Foley, formerly of Sauk Centre

August 16, 1951 - May 14, 2019

John Paul Roering, age 67 of Foley, formerly of Sauk Centre, passed Tuesday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by his family at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be held this summer in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Military Honors will be provided by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

John Paul Roering was born August 16, 1951 in San Diego, California to Vernon Paul and Catherine Rosalia (Mikesh) Roering. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 through 1971 during Vietnam. John returned to Detroit Lakes to attend college where he met Joyce Schmiesing. The couple was united in marriage on August 16, 1975 in Wadena, Minnesota. John owned and operated various businesses including the Sauk Centre Coliseum.

He was a member of Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited, and a member of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to concerts and enjoying life with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Jason Paul Roering of St. Cloud, James David (Sara) Roering of Foley, and Renee Sara Roering of Sauk Centre; love of his life, Joyce of Sauk Centre; one grandson, Dominic Roering; sister, Vernette Roering of Minneapolis; niece, Darcy Yermolenko; nephew, Alex (Danielle) Yermolenko; and great-niece, Valentina Yermolenko.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ellen Kay Roering.

Serving as urn bearer will be James Roering, cross bearer will be Renee Roering, and scripture bearer will be Jason Roering.