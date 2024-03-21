John Karl Kroll, 97, Long Prairie

March 19, 1927 - March 19, 2024

On his birthday, March 19, 2024, Johann Karl Kroll, better known as John, passed away at the age of 97. He was born in a brick farmhouse near Long Prairie, MN in 1927 and he died on the same farm where he had lived his whole life.

John loved people, especially his family and friends. And he considered most everyone he met once his friend. He really enjoyed parties, campfires, and barn dances. He was good at convincing others to host the events. Always a farmer, John enjoyed draft horses which he used growing up. John first drove a 17 HP John Deere B in 1935 and still used a 135 HP tractor for field work last fall. Bird watching was John’s daily hobby. He holds the record for seeing the most bird species in Todd County at 259. He was good at cross-county skiing, loved growing trees and using forest products, especially maple syrup making. His coffin was made by a local craftsman from a maple tree he cut himself. John had an interest and memory for details of local and family history. He was an avid reader and read and spoke low and high German, having learned English in school. John had a strong Christian faith. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran church, a congregation his great-grandfather helped found.

John was preceded in death by his parents Wilhelm and Hulda (Heinck) Kroll and siblings, William, Bobby, and Edwin. John’s first wife of 38 years Delaine (Schultz) Kroll also preceded him in death (1988).

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan (Bloch)Kroll; children Tom (Mary) Kroll, Tim Kroll, Hans (Lynn) Kroll and Kate (Tom) Gray; sisters Irma Johnson and Esther (David) Hartwig;12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

John was always curious and kind. He looked for the good in people and for the silver-linings in life’s clouds. He now rests in our Shepard’s arms.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 25, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 610 2nd Avenue SE, Long Prairie, MN. Visitation will also be at Trinity Church on from 4-7 PM, Sunday, March 24 and one hour before the funeral on Monday. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.