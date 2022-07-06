John G. Abfalter, 85, St. Cloud

November 8, 1936 - July 1, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud for John G. Abfalter, age 85, of St. Cloud who died on Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

John was born November 8, 1936 in St. George Township to George & Caroline (Smith) Abfalter. He served our country in the United States Army from 1954-1957. He also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1957- 1962. John married Patricia Hurt on October 10, 1959 in Foreston. John lived in Becker and St. Cloud most of his life and was a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 40 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and East Side VFW Post 4847. John loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed bingo, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia of St. Cloud; daughter, Cynthia (Scott) Kranz of Little Falls; sons, William (Kathryn) of Becker, James of Big Lake, Robin of St. Cloud, Steven of Becker; sisters and brothers, Donna Gaebel of Waite Park, Richard (Janet) of Sauk Rapids, Betty Lou Kruchten of St. Cloud, Jerry (Romaine) of Coon Rapids, Ronald of Clear Lake, Bruce of Spring Lake Park, Shelly (Craig) Dircks of Foley; 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Robin Jean; son, Allen; sisters, Mary Roberts and Delores Borash; brothers, Dale, Lawrence and Clarence; daughter-in-law, Nikki and nephew, Lloyd.