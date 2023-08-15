John F. Carlsted, 88, St. Cloud

April 24, 1935 - August 12, 2023

John Francis Carlsted, 88, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, suffering from the effects of heart and lung disease.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4310 County Rd 137, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium.

John, the youngest of nine children of Alfred and Edith Carlsted, was born and raised on a farm near Dassel, MN. After graduation in 1953, he attended the School of Agriculture, University of Minnesota, the same school his parents attended as high schoolers in the early 1900’s. After serving in the U. S. Army, stationed in Germany, he returned to the University and obtained his degree in Agricultural Education. He was active in student government and served as president of the Student Council and of his fraternity. John and Judy met on campus and after graduation in 1962, were married at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Chokio, MN.

After employment as a management trainee and grain buyer with Continental Grain Company, John returned to the University and got his M. A. in Education Administration and later his Specialist degree from St. Cloud State University. He taught Agricultural Education in Truman, MN, held and administrative internship in Duluth, MN, and was a principal in Slayton, MN before coming to St. Cloud for the rest of his education career, serving as an administrator at Tech High School and North Jr. High School.

John and Judy raised their family of four children in St. Cloud, finding it a great place to raise a family. They enjoyed many camping trips and traveled throughout the U. S. and Canada. He was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, serving on various boards and committees. After retirement in 1995, they continued their travels, and later spent their winters in New Braunfels, Texas and summers at their lake home at Starbuck, MN.

John enjoyed photography and cooking, and wrote many a Letter to the Editor, as well as being the Carlsted family historian and writing articles for the Dassel Historical Society newsletter. John and Judy created various crafts, selling them at various shows under the name “Carlsted Creations”. John made lovely wooden creations on his wood lathe. He was a great Dad, loving husband and proud Grandfather. Let us remember a life well-lived!

John is survived by his wife and caregiver, Judy; children Michael, Harlingen, TX; Amy (Dan) Weaver, St. Cloud, MN; Jennifer (Eric) Wicktor, Pine City, MN; and Steven, St. Cloud, MN; and five grandchildren, Mara and Brenna Weaver and Jolie, Tanner and Spencer Wicktor. He is also survived by his brother, Adolph (Mary Gail) of Bloomington, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters, Harriet, Luvern, Ferdinand, Lowell, Marian, Ruth and Roy.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers, to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity or a charity of your choice.