John C. Huling, 57, St. Cloud

March 13, 1965 - August 31, 2022

Visitation will be from 1 – 4 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for John C. Huling, age 57, who passed away on August 31, 2022. John left this world too soon after a courageous battle with cancer. A prayer service will be at 1 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Celebration of life will continue at the St. Cloud VFW Post #428 following the visitation at the funeral home. A private family burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date.

John was born on March 13, 1965 to Carol and Bob Huling. John grew up in St. Joseph, MN and graduated from Apollo High School in 1983. John was always wearing a warm smile that could light up the room and make you feel welcome. John had a special way about him, he made you feel important and would devote his full attention to what you had to say. John was excellent at living in the moment. John’s life passion was welding and he was dedicated to his work at Virnig Manufacturing. John was happiest when his hands were busy. He was a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Club. In his downtime, he enjoyed sitting outside having a cold beverage by the fire surrounded by family and friends. Once a year John and Nora would take time to themselves to travel to the Caribbean to reset and soak up the sun. John was loved by so many.

John is survived by his mother, Carol; significant other, Nora Markfort; step children, Brandi (Dave) Lashinski and Brittany (Ron) Eriksmoen; siblings, Leroy (Arlene) Huling, Cathy (Robert) Snyder, Linda (Dean) Ramaeker, Roger (Jenny) Huling; nieces and nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father, Bob Huling; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.

Special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Coborn’s Cancer Center, and the St. Cloud Hospital for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta or the American Cancer Society.