John A. Adelman, Jr., 88, Sauk Rapids

September 25, 1931 - June 4, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for John A. Adelman, Jr. who died Thursday at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

John was born September 25, 1931 in Minden Township to John & Luella (Neary) Adelman Sr. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. John married Donna Marie Packert on December 27, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He worked at Franklin/Frigidaire for 46 years, retiring in 1996. John is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 11346 of Sauk Rapids, Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 and Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, photography, and loved animals. John was a jokester and a tinkerer who could fix anything.

Survivors include his wife of over 61 years, Donna Marie of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Yvette Adelman-Dullinger of Pillager, Mariette of Sauk Rapids, Collette of Sauk Rapids, Lanette of Sauk Rapids, and Jolette of St. Cloud; brothers, Lester (Frances) of Rice and Kevin (Lora Lee) of Sauk Rapids. John is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Kurt Dullinger; brothers, Clarence and Sylvester “Sy”; and sisters, Luella Jackels, Evelyn Opatz and infant sister, Donna Mae.