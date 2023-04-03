Joe Henry James, Sr., 57, St. Cloud

February 3, 1966 - March 28, 2023

Joe H. James Sr., age 57, of St. Cloud, died unexpectedly in his sleep, at his home, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Service arrangements are pending at this time.

Sylvester and Thema (Johnson) James Sr. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1987-1987 and served again from 2007-2009. Joe was married to Jennifer Blenker on July 9, 2017.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Blenker; sons, Joe James Jr., Deangelo James, and Deshaun James; father, Sylvester James Sr., step-children, Shane Blenker, Damond David, Deantae Davis, Aliyah Price, and Britney Price; brother, Henry James; and 6 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Thelma James; brother, Sylvester James Jr.; and sister, Diane James.