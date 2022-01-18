JoAnne Johnson, 84, Princeton

July 20, 1937 - January 14, 2022

attachment-JoAnne Johnson loading...

JoAnne Johnson, age 84 of Princeton, MN, met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face on January 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at New Life Church in Princeton, with a visitation from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

JoAnne Emily Beltrand was born in July 1937, in Minneapolis. She grew up in Champlin and graduated from Anoka High School in 1956. During her senior year, JoAnne met Floyd Johnson at a get-together during the State Basketball Tournament. They married the following

fall on October 13, 1956. They began their family of six beautiful daughters in Coon Rapids. They then lived in St. Francis for several years before moving to Princeton in 1974.

JoAnne owned and operated an antique shop, Bargains Unlimited, for 15 years and enjoyed hunting for treasures with Floyd at many auctions across the state. They played cards together, traveled, and tended their flower gardens. JoAnne’s children and grandchildren have many memories of spending time at garage sales, picking up great finds, and seeing friends. She was very friendly and would start a conversation with most anyone. In 1990, Floyd and JoAnne bought vacation property in Hill City, and they spent many fun weekends up north with family.

JoAnne loved to spend time raising her daughters to know the Lord. She volunteered for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) and lived out her faith each day. JoAnne and her whole family also really enjoyed being a part of His Givers, a ministry started to help the less fortunate.

As JoAnne cared for everyone else, Floyd was an exceptional caretaker of JoAnne these past years, as she has battled Alzheimer’s Disease.

JoAnne will be deeply missed by her husband of 65 years, Floyd; daughter, Debbie (Erik Secord) and her children, Emily (Jesse) Busta and Blake (Nina) Katzenmaier; daughter, Sherry (Randy) Brabant and their children, Tom (Kate) Brabant, Missy (Adam) Prather, and Heather (Carlos Athanasselis) Brabant; daughter, Denise (Ron) Burns and their children, Jill (Richard) Boswell, Joe (Erin) Burns, and Traci (Tony) Warner; daughter, Robyn (Jason) Bayerl and their children, Jake (Shelly) Bayerl and Britta (Corey) Wipper; Andrea’s daughter, Ashley (Jon) Taylor; and daughter, Nikki (Greg) Meyer and their children, Alex (Kevin) Myers and Ben (Marissa Munos) Meyer; great-grandchildren, Libby and Bodhi Prather, Nora Brabant, Blayze, Jayce, and Madyson Boswell, Colton, Morgan, and Declan Burns, Trevor and Tyler Warner, Hunter, Savana, and Jayden Stans, Oliver Bayerl, Josiah and Ava Wipper, and Maverick, Elsie, and Castiel Myers; sister, Marlene (Les) Kasper; brother, Jim (Jan) Beltrand; sister-in-law, Donna Beltrand; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Katie; her brothers, Adrian (Audrey) Beltrand and Jerry Beltrand; and her beloved daughter, Andrea Johnson in 2005.