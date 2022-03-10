Joanne Elizabeth Fleck, 82, St. Cloud

November 19, 1939 - March 5, 2022

Joanne Elizabeth Fleck passed away on March 5, 2022. She is survived by her three children Kathryn Crispo (husband Richard Crispo), Toivo Fleck (Antonella Fleck), and Tammy McCullough (Christopher McCullough), two siblings Edwin Tuhkanen and Kathryn Tuhkanen, seven grandchildren Rebecca Kockler Easterling, Ryan Kockler, Derek Kockler, Aundrea Bakker, Taylor Smith, Marvin Fleck, Maria Fleck and five great-grandchildren Maya Kockler, Charles Fleck, Jade Kockler, Olivia Fleck, and Eleanor Easterling. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Fleck, who she missed every day since his passing and now joins him. Additionally, she is preceded in death by her father, Toivo Tuhkanen, mother, Kathryn Dolliver Tuhkanen, and brother William Tuhkanen.

Joanne was born on November 19, 1939 to Toivo Tuhkanen and Kathryn Dolliver in Chisolm, MN. She married the love of her life, Marvin Fleck, March 1959. Due to her husband’s career in the Army and Air Force, Joanne lived in many countries including Puerto Rico, Spain, and Italy, and this fueled her longtime curiosity about others, the world, and love of travel. She earned her RN nursing degree at the College of St. Benedict and was a Clinic Reviewer at the Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in St. Cloud, MN for over 20 years. In retirement she continued to utilize her skills as a Parish Nurse at the Church of St. Paul’s in St. Cloud and was an integral member of her community. She volunteered at her church and for the Poor Clares'. She was creative and pursued a number of hobbies including cooking, gardening, woodworking, painting, and piano. But mostly, she was the guiding light and matriarch where she believed in the love, strength, and never ending commitment of family. She was loved by many and brought much support and strength to people in good and challenging times. She will be missed, but the love and values she brought to the world will carry on in her loved ones.

Visitation will be at the Church of St Paul’s in St. Cloud starting at 10 am with the service following at 11am on Saturday, March 12, 2022. In honor of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, we would like to invite you to a lunch following the service. Joanne held the Poor Clares’ close to her heart, so donations can be given to their community. Her family would like to leave you with these words: