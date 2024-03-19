JoAnn P. Topp, 87, Watkins

July 8, 1936 - March 14, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Church of Our Lady in Manannah for JoAnn P. Topp, 87 who passed away Thursday at Garden View in Watkins. Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4—7 p.m. Friday at Church of Our Lady and also one hour prior to services Saturday at church. Prayer service will be 7 p.m. Friday at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

JoAnn was born July 8, 1936 in Litchfield to Arthur and Margaret (McCoy) Johnson. She attended Rural District 27 through 8th grade, then she attended Paynesville High School where she graduated in 1954. She married Victor Topp on November 23, 1957 at Church of Our Lady. She was a member of Church of Our Lady and Legion Post 381 Auxiliary. JoAnn was a farmer, milking cows for over 29 years, then worked at BI in Eden Valley for 10 years processing rebates and doing data entry. JoAnn loved traveling, having coffee dates, going to Manannah to listen to old country music, spending time with her grandkids, attending their sports events and quilting with her church ladies. She was the type of person who could talk to anyone, was always smiling, and had a very strong faith.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Dan (Bonnie) Topp, Bob (Elyse) Topp, Lori (Larry) Topp, Jim (Tara) Topp, Kevin (Shannan) Topp; sister, Madonna Miller; brother, Jeff Johnson; 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor on July 7, 2022; daughter Jody; sister, Janice; brother in law, Harold Miller; sister in law, Becki.