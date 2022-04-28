Joan Niskanen, 76, of Alexandria and formerly Long Prairie

August 7, 1945 - April 25, 2022

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel for Joan Niskanen, of Alexandria and formerly Long Prairie, who passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at her home in Alexandria. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie.

Joan was born August 7, 1945 to Orville and Lorraine (Gossler) Hedin in Browerville. She graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1963. She married Russell Niskanen on November 25, 1967 at the Morgan Avenue Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Joan worked as a medical secretary at Investors Diversified Services for awhile before choosing to be a full-time mom to her three boys. She and Russell built their home on Lake Geneva near Alexandria.

Joan loved being on the lake, especially fishing with her boys. She was also a dedicated hockey mom who would show up no matter what. She enjoyed quilting and all sorts of crafts. She loved to play cards and bingo. Her fun personality and humor made her the life of the party. She enjoyed her time with friends at the Elks Club Alexandria where she was a member. When moving to Long Prairie in 2017, she developed special friendships with her neighbors at the Harmony Apartments.

Joan is survived by her two sons, Chris ( Jennifer), of Coon Rapids and Andrew Niskanen of Windom; her sisters June Elmes of Long Prairie, and Karen Till of Hudson, WI; eight grandchildren, Brett (Ivy), Tasha, Mya, Oakley, Nathan, Carley and Annalise and her special friend Linda Thoennes, who she thought of as an adoptive daughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents Orville and Lorraine Hedin; her son Gary O Niskanen and her brother Gary O Hedin.