Joan M. Weyer, 85, Sartell

October 14, 1937 - March 24, 2023

attachment-Joan Weyer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Joan M. Weyer, age 85, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Joan was born October 14, 1937 in New Munich to Felix and Elizabeth (Eickhoff) Massmann. She grew up on a farm near New Munich and moved to St. Cloud at 16 where she worked as a housekeeper at the St. Cloud Hospital. Joan then married Rupert Weyer on August 19, 1958 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich, and they later bought a hobby farm in Sartell where they raised their family together. Joan was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Quilting Group. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, quilting, old time music, dancing, playing cards especially 500, and baking bread, cookies, and apple pies. Joan loved spending time at the cabin on Lake Shamineau the last 44 years. She was good at fishing and could out-fish Rupert. Joan was gentle, thoughtful, ambitious, and artistic.

Survivors include her husband, Rupert of Sartell; daughter and son, Janelle Peterson of Rice and Ron (Christine) Weyer of Albany; brothers and sister, Fritz (Beatrice) Massmann of Sauk Centre, Billy (Karen) Massmann of Melrose, Hugo (Virginia) Massmann of Melrose, and Mary (Clem) Kremers of Rockville; grandchildren, Heidi (Brandon) Winkels of St. Cloud, Hali (Jarret) Janu of Little Falls, Tamara Weyer of Eagle, ID and Marissa Weyer of Albany; and great grandchildren, Audrey and Olivia Janu, and Charles Winkels. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jeanette Hoeschen and Sandra Massmann; and brothers, Godfrey, Julius, and Clarius “Larry” Massmann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities.