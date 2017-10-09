Joan M. Parker, 64, St. Cloud

May 14, 1953 - October 6, 2017

Joan Parker loading...

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Joan M. Parker, age 64 of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully in her home on Friday. Rev. Gregory Leiser will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum following services. Visitation will be from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joan was born in Minneota to Anders and Dorothy (Drewicke) Anderson on May 14, 1953. She married her husband Ralph F. Parker on July 10, 1976 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Joan enjoyed baking and sewing, and was a master scrapbooker. She supported her sons throughout their lives, attending all activities and sports. Joan loved spending time with her three grand-daughters, who she enjoyed taking shopping. Above all else, Joan had a heart of gold and would help her family any way she could. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Joan is survived by her sons, Adam (Lacey) Parker of Hopkins, and Tyler Parker of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Fiona, Sylvie, and Willa Parker of Hopkins; siblings, Agnes (Charles) Alley of St. Cloud, Margaret Keane of Dunedin, FL, Bernie Tanghe of St. Cloud, Monica (James) VanVooren of Sartell, Vincent (Cynthia) Anderson of Milaca, Loretta (Brad) Haugen of Rochester, and Denis (Kim) Anderson of St. Cloud; and sister-in-law, Pat Anderson of Battle Lake.