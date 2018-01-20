Joan Eileen Barber, 80, Sartell

December 23, 1937 - January 16, 2018

Memorial services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for Joan Eileen Barber, age 80, of Sartell, who died Tuesday at her home. Rev. Brady Finnern will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church.

Joan was born December 23, 1937 on the family farm near Albany, MN to Milford and Malinda (Baggenstoss) Huberty. She married James “Jim” Barber on March 23, 1953 in St. Cloud. They lived most of their life in the St. Cloud area. Joan was a homemaker and also worked as a waitress and at McDonald’s Meats in Clear Lake. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell where she volunteered in various capacities. Joan enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. She loved the outdoors and the autumn season. Joan was a loving and caring mother, wife and grandmother. Her family was her life.

Survivors include her children, Mark (Nancy) of St. Cloud, Terri (Lelan) Moe of Monticello, Paula Braun of Clear Lake, Jeff (Jill Bertram) of St. Cloud, Ellen of Rice, Randi (Roger) Rodriguez of Sauk Rapids, Darin (Morgan) of Sartell; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James “Jim” on January 10, 2018; son Russell; son-in-law, Brad Braun; brothers, Melvin, Earl, and James “Jimmy” Huberty; and sister, Delores “Sis”.

The family sends special thanks to CentraCare Hospice for all their care.