Joan A. Hurley, 96, Foley

October 3, 1926 - December 8, 2022



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Joan A. Hurley, age 96, who passed away Thursday at Gardens at Foley. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Joan was born October 3, 1926 in Clear Lake to Joseph and Frances (Carlin) Weis. She married William Hurley on June 25, 1949 in San Diego, CA. Joan was an Elementary School Teacher, retiring in 1968. Prior to settling in Florida in 1982, Joan Lived in numerous states across the country with her Naval officer husband. She was active at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Palm Bay, FL. Joan enjoyed swimming, walking, knitting afghans for all family weddings, sewing dresses for her daughters and sisters, traveling abroad with special friends, and playing cards with her bridge group. She was independent, compassionate, loving, brave, selfless, beautiful, and simple the epitome of a good and faithful servant.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Hurley of Okeechobee, FL, Margaret Airy of Adelanto, CA, and Keelin Hurley of St. Paul; grandchildren, Joseph Airy, William Hurley Gaughan, and Kathleen Frances Hurley Gaughan; and siblings, Kathleen Chmielewski of Foley, Doris Arnold of St. Cloud, Leon Weis of St. Cloud, Donna Jenks of Apopka, FL, Lois (Bill) Stearly of Palm Bay, FL, Kevin (Millie) Weis of Waite Park, Denis (Jo Marie) Weis of St. Cloud, and Marcia (Vince) Pletcher of Hastings. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, William on November 1, 1987; son, Joseph on December 9, 2008; and brother, John Weis on August 28, 2008.