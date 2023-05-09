Jerry S. Walker, 86, Sauk Rapids

March 6, 1937 - May 7, 2023

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jerry S. Walker, age 86, who passed away Sunday at Talamore Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Jerry was born March 6, 1937 in Michigan Town, Indiana to Clarence and Vera (Quinn) Walker. He married Betty Lewellen in 1957 and she passed away in 2001. He married Eileen Stickler Wallace on January 20, 2004 in Hawaii. Jerry was a Veterinarian, served in the Army, and worked for the USDA and traveled to over 70 countries with them until he retired in 2001. He owned a ranch in a valley in Idaho where he raised cattle and hay. Jerry was generous, loved flowers, and liked being in charge. He loved working with many different people and cultures.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Eileen of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Michelle Sayre of Maryland; son, Douglas (Jamie) Walker of Idaho; step-son, Steven Wallace of Webster; step-daughters, Cheryl (Oscar) Martin of Sauk Rapids and Kathryn (Dave Westermayer) West of Webster; brothers, Richard (Michaelene) Walker of North Carolina and Tom (Pat) Walker of Indiana; grandchildren, Carly Cushing and Chris Bergmann; step-grandchildren, Alan Paulson and Seth Paulson; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Walker; sister, Helen Proctor; brother, Newell Walker; and son-in-law, Ned Sayre.