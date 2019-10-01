Jerry J. Stans, 67, Long Prairie

July 8, 1952 - September 29, 2019

Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at Christ The King Catholic Church in Browerville for Jerry Stans who died Sunday at his home in rural Rose City.

Jerry was born July 8, 1952, the tenth of fifteen children to Jerome & Margaret (Scheffler) Stans in Hopkins, MN. He grew up there until 12 years when they moved to a farm near Prior Lake. He graduated from Jordan High School. He married LynEllen Cushman on November 21, 1970 in Prior Lake. They had three sons, Dan, Curt and Nick and one daughter, Roni. In the 26 years since Jerome’s first heart attack, he saw family marriages, a death and the births of his six grandchildren. Jerry had many jobs and talents, his favorites were iron working and horse training, fishing, hunting and farming. In the last few years he enjoyed the time with the younger grandkids.

Jerry’s heart couldn’t handle life any longer on September 29, 2019 when he passed away at home.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and a son, Dan. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, son Nick, his daughter Gwynna; daughter Roni Radil and her husband Dwight and their sons, Ethan & Trent, all of Rose City; Curt; Dan’s children, Kimberly, Brian and George.