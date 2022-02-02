Jerry D. Roisland, 72, Waite Park

June 28, 1949 - January 31, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jerry D. Roisland. Jerry passed away on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital from cardiac arrest, after a long battle with prostate cancer and pulmonary fibrosis due to exposure to Agent Orange during his military service. Pastor Kevin White will officiate and burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Jerry was born June 28, 1949 in Thief River Falls to Thomas & Opal (Hamerness) Roisland. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jerry married Arlyce Thoreson on July 19, 1969 in Thief River Falls. He worked as an Electrician for many years and since 1975, he owned and operated Roisland Electric. Jerry was meticulous, very handy, could fix anything, loved to putter in his shop. He built and remodeled many of his family’s homes. He was a collector of firearms and liked to clean and care for them. Jerry was a life member of St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847. He was very patriotic, loved classic cars, and had a great sense of humor. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycles, four-wheeling, snowmobiling and going for pontoon rides.

Survivors include his wife, Arlyce of Waite Park; son and daughter, Jason of St. Cloud and Jillyan of St. Cloud; sister, Kathy Bryant of Coweta, OK; brother-in-law, Robert Loeffler of Thief River Falls; grandchildren, Justin Phipps, Katlyn, Ashley and Allison Roisland, Emma (Jacques Fedor) Roisland-Fedor, Carley Roisland and Robby Feiler; great granddaughter, Sabrina Fedor; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerrad; brother, Thomas, Jr.; and sister, Judith Loeffler.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Linares and the nursing staff, especially Maria at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for the compassionate care that was given to Jerry. They would also like to thank the EMT’s at Mayo Ambulance, the Waite Park Police Department and the many neighbors and friends who have helped to care for Jerry.