Jeremy M. Bradley, 66, Cold Spring

February 23, 1954 - October 18, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jeremy M. Bradley, age 66, who passed away Sunday at his home. Ric Arbuckle will officiate and burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

David Virgil Dingman was born February 23, 1954 in St. Cloud to Andrew & Elizabeth (Schroden) Dingman. He changed his name to Jeremy Michael Bradley in 1991. Jeremy grew up on a farm near Mayhew Lake and lived in St. Cloud, Brooklyn Center, Watkins, and recently, Cold Spring. He worked in maintenance at SCSU and Minneapolis Community College. He married Diane Fink in 1975 and they later divorced. Jeremy enjoyed trips to the casino, vacations with family at Breezy Point, and horseback riding. He was hard-working, friendly, caring, kind, and always put others first.

Survivors include his daughters and sons, Tammie (Joe) Toupin of Sauk Rapids, Michael (Stephany) Dingman of Monticello, Jennifer Dingman (Nathan Steinemann) of Sauk Rapids, and Bradley (Melissa) Dingman of Pine River; siblings, Darlene Kulzer, Delores Koslowski, Lois (Dale) Blietz, John (Ginny) Dingman, Jonel Dingman, Janet (Greg) Desch, and Karen (George) Patras; and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Paul Dingman.