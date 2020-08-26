Jennie Jenkins, 88, Onamia

July 14, 1932 - August 24, 2020

Memorial Services will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM At Avon Community Church for Jennie Jenkins, age 88, who passed away on August 24 at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. Friends and family may call a half hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church in Avon. Burial will be at Adrian City Cemetery in Adrian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Jennie was born July 14, 1932 in Ellsworth, Minnesota to Reinder and Sena (Kor) Hulzebos. She married Lyle Jenkins in 1954 in Sibley, Iowa. Jennie was employed for 30 years at the Campbell Soup Company in Worthington, MN and she was an active member in Avon Community Church. Jennie loved to bake cookies for the veterans at Eagles Nest in Sauk Centre. She also took great pride in her yard, even mowing her own grass at 87. Jennie will be missed by her loving family.

Jennie is survived by her children; Donald (Rosalyn) of Fridley, Daryl (Mary) of St. Cloud, Douglus (Brenda) of Avon, Diana (James) Scott of Emily and Deborah Jenkins of Reading; 16 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lyle on May 28, 2000; son Duane; brothers Deodo Hulzebos and Jans Hulzebos, sister Johanna Johnson, and grandson Derek Jenkins.