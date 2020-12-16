Jeffrey L. Lerum, 64, St. Cloud

March 21, 1956 - December 8, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Jeffrey L. Lerum, 64 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Jeffrey L. Lerum was born on March 21, 1956 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Oliver and La Vern (Olson) Lerum. He was raised on a farm in the Seymour, WI area and graduated from Seymour High School. Jeff was a graduate of the WI Military Academy and served as an Officer in the Wisconsin National Guard. He also earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from UW River Falls and taught agriculture in Thorpe, WI and Sturgis, South Dakota for a number of years. Jeff continued using his teaching skills at DHIA, helping area dairy farmers bridge the gap between everyday activities and technology. Jeff loved to travel, so after a lengthy career at DHIA, he accepted a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture working in Afghanistan in the area of agronomy. Most recently, he was a substitute teacher in the Elk River School District.

Jeff enjoyed going for motorcycle rides, being on the lake with friends and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He was very caring, honest and had a deep sense of doing what was right. His integrity spoke volumes and he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his son, Ty (Kim) Lerum and daughter, Cheyenne Johnson; father, Oliver (Adeline “Pudge”) Lerum; siblings, Judy Zillmer (Stephen), Randy Lerum (Kelly), Amy Albrightson (Michael), Rob Krohlow (Jack), Susan Stephani (Gary), Steve Krohlow and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, La Vern.

The family requests memorials in honor Jeff be given to a favorite charity or sent to The Family of Jeff Lerum, PO Box 33, Woodville, WI 54028.