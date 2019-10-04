Jeffrey “Jeff” Michael Ritsche, 52, Foley

October 9, 1966 - October 2, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at God’s Greater Glory Parish, Glendorado Township for Jeff M. Ritsche, 52 of Foley, who passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate and burial will be in Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in Glendorado on Saturday morning.

Jeffrey Michael Ritsche was born on October 9, 1966 in St. Cloud to Richard and Carol (Super) Ritsche. Jeff loved being outdoors, dirt bike racing, boxing, four wheeling and snowmobiling. He was well liked and made friends easily. He became a great teacher of life’s lessons to his friends and family and he always was loyal to those he loved. He worked as an electrician for Augusta Electric for over 30 years and demanded perfection of himself and others. You could always count on Jeff. He always spoke his mind, even if the truth was hard to hear and he was a great role model to his family and children. Jeff was super handy and could fix anything. He was a member of God’s Greater Glory Parish in Glendorado Township. Jeff was a hardworking man, with a competitive nature, but at the end of the day, he was always in your corner. He will always be remembered for his honesty and integrity.

Survivors include his children, Cassie of Mendota Heights, Adam of Foley and Andrew Klucas of La Crosse, WI; father, Richard of Sauk Rapids; brother, Justin of Sauk Rapids and sister, Stephanie Messelt of St. Joseph. He was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers of Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the excellent care that was given to Jeff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.