Jeffery H. Seifert, 68, St. Cloud

April 24, 1955 - June 4, 2023

Jeffery Harold Seifert died at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by his loving family on June 4, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church in St. Cloud with visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate.

Jeff was born April 24, 1955 to Harold and Delores (Vogl) Seifert in Redwood Falls, MN. His family moved to Minneota, MN when he was eight years old. He went to St. Edward’s Catholic School until seventh grade, where he then transitioned to Minneota Public School and graduated in 1973. He attended Southwest State University for two years before transferring to SCSU. He met Debra Lang shortly after graduating from college in 1978. How they met is one of their favorite stories. They were married on October 4th, 1980. Together they raised two children, Allison and Jesse.

Jeff worked in various places of employment throughout his career, but it always involved appliances. He was well known and respected in the industry. His favorite time was when he was co-owner of Benusa Appliance, running the sales division of the company. Benusa was purchased by Karl’s Appliance and TV in 2018. Jeff stayed on as manager until he retired at the end of April, 2022.

Those who knew Jeff well, knew of his kindness, honesty, integrity and quick wit. He and Deb were able to travel to many places through business trips; Hawaii, New Orleans, Nashville to name a few and a Kitchen-Aid Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Trump International Golf Course in D.C. One of his favorites was the John Stallworth Celebrity Golf Tournament that raised monies to help pay for college scholarships. He was able to attend that tournament five times. Outside of work, he and Deb went to Hawaii three other times; once as a couple (Kauai) once with friends (Maui) and his favorite Christmas with the family in 2018 (Kauai). He was an active member of St. Michael’s Parish and a member of the CMBA and Eagles Aerie 622.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years; their children; Allison (Joe) Tetrault, Jesse (Danielle) Kuechle; 5 grandchildren, Cole and Evan Tetrault, Wesley, Drew and Anna Kuechle; sisters, Julie (Walter) Kautz, Jane (Dave) Boniface; in-laws, Dianne (Lang) Nash, David (Jean) Lang, Mark (Lynell) Lang, Kevin (Kathy) Lang, Kathy (Vernon) Sakry, John (Linda Wiatrowski-Lang) Lang, Patrick (Debbie) Lang; many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Delores Seifert; in-laws, Dave and Allie Mae Lang; brother- in- law, Jim Nash.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.