Jeanne W. Roe, 103, Sartell

February 20, 1918 - July 14, 2021

Private family burial will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Jeanne W. Roe, age 103, who passed away Wednesday at Country Manor Healthcare Center in Sartell.

Jeanne was born February 20, 1918 in Sioux City, IA to Holman & Hazel (Palmer) Waitt. She married Robert Roe on January 10, 1941 in South Sioux City, NE. They lived in Sioux City, IA and Sioux Falls, SD before moving to St. Paul in 1949. Jeanne moved to Sartell in 2011. She was a homemaker and also worked at Quality Book Store in Highland Park in St. Paul for many years. Jeanne was lifetime PEO Member Chapter AY in St. Paul and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Survivors include her son and daughter, Robert (Charlotte) Roe, Jr. of Amarillo, TX and Kit (Jerry) Henkemeyer of St. Cloud; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 1998; brother, Theodore Waitt; and sister, Mary Lou Davis.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.