Jeanne Ann Newman, 69, St. Cloud

July 30, 1948 - January 5, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11 am Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jeanne Ann Newman. The Rev. Dee Pederson will officiate. Jeanne died on January 5, 2018 after a long battle with heart failure. Friends and relatives may call from 9-11 am Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. Jeanne was born on July 30, 1948 in Omaha, NE to Neilan & Fredricka (Lundgren) Olson. She married Daryl Newman on February 26, 1966 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. The couple had four children. Bryan (Heidi), Rebecca (Kevin), Rachel (Dennis), and Aaron. Grandchildren are Christopher, Brooke, Abigail, Madeline, Emily, Emma, and Jacob whom she loved dearly.

Jeanne always wanted to help people. In the 1960’s she worked at the Cambridge State Hospital, then St. Benedict’s Center. She went on to LPN School while working and raising her family. She became a nurse and began her thirty-one-year nursing career at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Jeanne was always there for her grandchildren. She never missed a ballgame, band concert, or school activity. She loved her dogs, cats, and wild birds. Jeanne will be missed by many who knew her, especially her closest friend, Carol James.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, infant sister and brother in law, Ronald Newman.

She is survived by her husband, Daryl, sister, Nicola Abel, brother, John Olson, her children, and grandchildren. Jeanne will be missed by many.

Special thanks to Sherburne County Sheriffs Department for their quick and valiant effort.

In lieu of flowers memorials are wished to be sent to the Tri County Humane Society or the American Heart Association. Keeping with her passion of always wanting to help people, Jeanne donated many of her organs to the people in need.