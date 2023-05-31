Jean K. Schotl, 63, Nashwauk and formerly of Sauk Rapids

April 29, 1960 - May 29, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Jean K. Schotl, 63, of Nashwauk and formerly of Sauk Rapids, who passed away unexpectedly at her home. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to mass at the church on Friday morning. Parish Prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jean was born on April 29, 1960, in Rockville to Roger and Renee (Schreifels) Fuchs. She married her high school sweetheart Roger Schotl on July 19, 1986 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They were married for 36 wonderful years. Jean lived in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area for most of her life. She was self-employed as a cosmetologist at First Impressions Salon in St. Cloud for 32 years. Jean was a great listener and always willing to offer thoughtful advice. She was a former board member for Sauk Rapids Women of Today, Minden Township, and Sacred Heart in Sauk Rapids. She enjoyed traveling, cross-country skiing, and spending time at the lake. Jean especially loved being with her grandchildren and entertaining. Her family and friends were most important to her. Jean was hard-working, outgoing, and bubbly. She will be remembered for being caring and thoughtful.

Survivors include her husband, Roger of Nashwauk; sons, Greg (Courtney) of Albany, Brent (Kayla) of Grand Rapids, and Scott (Alexandra) of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Finnley, Harrison, Charles, and Emma; sisters, Marge Fuchs of Royalton and Marie (Kyle) Espeseth of Otsego; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Fuchs; and brother, Alan Fuchs.