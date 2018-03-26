Jean E. Schwinn, 90, Sauk Rapids

May 14, 1927 - March 25, 2018

Jean Schwinn loading...

Funeral services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Jean E. Schwinn, age 90, of Sauk Rapids who died on Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Darin Seaman will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Jean was born on May 14, 1927 to Jens and Margaret (Waite) Andersen in Pine County, MN. Jean is a graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School, class of 1945. She attended Nurses training at Ancker Hospital in St. Paul, MN and graduated in 1948 and after their marriage, the couple farmed in Benton County. She served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. Jean married Daniel (Don) Schwinn on November 13, 1948. She was a registered nurse at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for many years until retiring. Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud where she was active in the church as a teller and a member of the choir. She enjoyed deer hunting and was a life member of the Minnesota Deer Hunter Association, a member and officer of Rebekah Lodge and National Audubon Society. Jean also volunteered for Bloodmobile and the Crippled Children’s clinic. She enjoyed travel tours and RV camping, especially sailing on Windjammer ships in Maine and the Caribbean.

Jean is survived by her sister, Echo Kowalzek of Little Falls, nieces and nephews and special companion, Ted Daml.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Don and sister, Gloria Brockway.