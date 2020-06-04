JCPenney Closing 4 Minnesota Stores

NEW YORK -- JCPenney has announced four of their retail stores in Minnesota are closing as part of their restructuring plan. The stores are in Willmar, Coon Rapids, Maple Grove and Eden Prarie.

The department store chain announced last month that they plan to close more than 240 stores nationwide, but didn't name which stores until Thursday. There are 154 stores listed in this initial round of closings. The Company expects additional phases of store closings in the coming weeks.

For the stores that have been announced, their closing sales will begin on June 12th.