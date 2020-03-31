JCPenney Extends Store Closures

UNDATED -- JCPenney has extended its closure of stores and business offices, and furloughed a majority of both hourly and salaried employees, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release from the department store says furloughed employees currently enrolled in the company’s benefits program will continue to receive full health benefits, and the company intends to cover employee-paid premiums throughout the furlough. Affected employees will be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

JCPenney says it will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal officials before reopening any stores.

JCPenney began closing stores, including the one at Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, on March 18 with the original intention of reopening April 2.