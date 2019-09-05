Jazz, Country Music Featured at St. Mary’s Block Party

ST. CLOUD -- Jazz and country music will be featured this year at the St. Mary's Cathedral Block Party.

The 19th annual event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. Saturday with a mass. Father Scott Pogatchnik says September 7th is the actual feast day for Saint Cloud who lived in France, so they'll honor him.

He says they'll then start the music at 5:30 p.m.

The Vista Jazz Club is going to get us kicked off, they'll have about an hour of just easy listening jazz music, and then at 7:00 p.m. Diamond Back will come on and play the rest of the evening until 10:00 p.m.

The night will also include plenty of food, a silent auction, a quilt raffle, and a raffle drawing with a top prize of $4,000.

Pogatchnik says the event raises money to help support their mission throughout the rest of the year.

Supports our outreach throughout the year. We're serving the downtown community, so people in need. We have Catholic schools that we certainly support through the parish, mission trips, education, those kinds of things.

It is free to attend the Block Party, but you will need to buy food and drinks.