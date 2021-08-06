Janice Brown, 79, Long Prairie

May 23, 1942 - August 4, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Janice Brown, age 79 who passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate. Burial will be on a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be two hours prior to services Tuesday at the church in Long Prairie.

Janice Wolbeck was born May 23, 1942, to Aloysius and Juletta (Roering) Wolbeck in Little Sauk, MN and graduated from Villard High School in 1960. She married Ronald Brown on February 28, 1962. They were married for 59 years. The couple lived in Blaine, MN. Janice loved children. She was blessed with three Tami, James and Lisa and was able to touch the lives of many others by doing daycare in their home in Blaine. Since retirement 21 years ago, Janice and Ron have lived in rural Long Prairie.

Janice was a very giving person who was always doing something for others. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, baking and canning produce from her garden. More than anything though, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survived by her husband Ron; her children, Tami Baxton of Champlin, James (Judy) Brown of Inver Grove Heights and Lisa (Gary) Bennewitz of Champlin; grandchildren Tiffany, Brianna, Travis, Alex, Katlynn, Haillie and seven great-grandchildren.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents; son-in law, Terry Baxton; brother Eugene Wolbeck; sister-in-law, Sharen Wolbeck and brother-in-law Randy Warren.