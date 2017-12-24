Janice A. Foss, 75, Sartell

November 7, 1942 - December 20, 2017

Janice A. Foss, age 75 of Sartell, MN, (formerly of Foley, MN) passed away on December 20, 2017.

Jan was born on November 7, 1942, to Lawrence and Marie (Zimmer) Loehlein in St. Cloud. She grew up and attended school in Princeton. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1960. Jan worked at the University of Minnesota as a secretary in the Deans office for several years in the early 1960’s. Together with her husband Joe, they ran a dairy farm until they retired from farming in 1994. Later, she worked at Cub Foods in St. Cloud until she retired in 2005.

On January 30, 1965, she married Merlin “Joe” Foss. She was blessed with five children, Janelle, Joel, Justin, Jerod, and Jennifer; and two step-children, Randy and Kathy. Jan devoted her life to her children as a loving mom, 4-H leader, and Sunday school teacher. She was always present and enthusiastically supported her children’s efforts in school, athletics, and other activities.

Jan was a passionate member and leader at Glendorado Lutheran Church where she served on the council for many years, taught Sunday school, and was involved in many facets of the church’s mission.

Jan enjoyed quilting, playing cards and board games, attending plays, seeing movies, and watching sports of all kinds. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life and she attended as many of their events as possible.

Jan is survived by her children, Janelle Foss of Maple Grove, Joel (Pam) Foss of Foley, Justin (Lisa) Foss of Foley, Jennifer (Joel) Jaros of Hermantown, Randy (Vicki) Foss of Rapid City, SD, and Kathy (Mike) Garcia of Crookston; 14 grandchildren; nine (soon to be ten) great-grandchildren; and four (soon to be five) great-great-grandchildren. Jan is also survived by her sister, Marilyn (Harold) Christensen; in-laws, Kathy Loehlein, Warren “Bud” (Marlene) Foss, Mavis Holter, Debbie Kessler; and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin “Joe” Foss; her son, Jerod; grandson, Joe; parents, Lawrence and Marie Loehlein; and brother, Lloyd Loehlein.

A special thank you to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving compassion, care, and comfort in Jan’s final days. Memorials preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud, MN.